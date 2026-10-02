Vegetarian food can bring peace of mind, says Madras High Court judge

CHENNAI: Vegetarian food can bring peace of mind and help people attain inner peace and connect with the divine, Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh said on Friday.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the Nature Cure Fest organised by the World Veg Council in association with the Government Yoga and Naturopathy College and the Rotary district 3233 at Rajarathnam Stadium in Chennai.
Around 3,000 students from 22 yoga and naturopathy colleges across Tamil Nadu participated in the event. Food stalls and exhibitions showcasing various treatment methods were also set up as part of the festival.
Speaking at the event, Justice Venkatesh said vegetarianism was not merely a matter of food preference but also reflected one's relationship with other living beings.
He said vegetarian food offered peace of mind and a sense of satisfaction from knowing that one's food had not come from the suffering of another living being. He added that the link between vegetarian food and peace of mind was also supported by science.
Observing that food had a significant influence on a person's thoughts and mental state, he said, "Food creates thoughts and food becomes the mind itself."
Referring to changing food habits, Justice Venkatesh said eating out had become part of contemporary culture. He noted that while many people earlier consumed non-vegetarian food only once a week, often on Sundays, some now ate it three times a day.
He also referred to the Thirukkural, Buddhism and Jainism, which emphasise avoiding harm to living beings. Vegetarianism, he said, reflected the relationship people shared with other living beings.
However, he stressed that choosing a vegetarian diet should not be seen as a mark of superiority or a reason to reject others.
Justice Venkatesh also said the Tamil Thai Vazhthu should be sung with devotion, describing the anthem as a representation of the identity of people born in Tamil Nadu.
The festival aimed to create awareness about vegetarian food, yoga, naturopathy and natural approaches to health and well-being.