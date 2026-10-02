Vegetarian food can bring peace of mind, says Madras High Court judge

Speaking at the event, Justice Venkatesh said vegetarianism was not merely a matter of food preference but also reflected one's relationship with other living beings.

He said vegetarian food offered peace of mind and a sense of satisfaction from knowing that one's food had not come from the suffering of another living being. He added that the link between vegetarian food and peace of mind was also supported by science.

Observing that food had a significant influence on a person's thoughts and mental state, he said, "Food creates thoughts and food becomes the mind itself."

Referring to changing food habits, Justice Venkatesh said eating out had become part of contemporary culture. He noted that while many people earlier consumed non-vegetarian food only once a week, often on Sundays, some now ate it three times a day.