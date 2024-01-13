Vegetable, sugarcane prices saw an uptrend ahead of Pongal

CHENNAI: Ahead of Pongal, vegetable prices surged by 20 percent at both wholesale and retail markets in the city due to an increase in the arrival of commodities.

Unlike previous years, the markets received an adequate supply of sugarcane and turmeric bunches, which resulted in a spike in the rate. Traders said after the COVID pandemic induced lockdown the sales have been dull for the last few years, however, the city markets have witnessed brisk sales during this festival season.

Over 550 vehicles of vegetables arrived at the Koyambedu wholesale market for Pongal from the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu due to first crop cultivation. Even the supply from TN has marginally increased recently. "We have witnessed 100 percent brisk sale unlike the previous festival seasons. However, the prices are likely to see a downtrend from Monday and will be reduced by 10 percent, " said P Sukumaran, secretary of the Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants' Association.

Similarly, the Koyambedu market has set up a special market for sugarcane, turmeric and other products for Pongal festival. Last year, sugarcane bunch comprising 15 to 16 pieces sold for Rs 400 to Rs 500, whereas this year due to a surge in the supply it is sold for Rs 500 - Rs 600. Even the turmeric bunch saw a marginal increase in the price and sold for Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg.

The prices of vegetables at the wholesale market increased by 20 percent. Drumstick sold for Rs 120 to Rs 130 per kg, onions, tomatoes and potatoes Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kg each, broad beans and beans Rs 50 per kg and other vegetables are above Rs 40 per kg. The rates at the retail markets saw a surge by Rs 10 to Rs 20 compared to the wholesale market prices.