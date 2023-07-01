Vegetable market in Tiruchy gets nod

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation Council approved the decision of establishing a new vegetable market adjacent to the upcoming integrated bus terminal in Panchapur and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the tune of Rs 96.30 crore has been readied, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan here on Friday. Accordingly, an area of 21 acres has been identified close to the upcoming integrated bus terminal at Panchapur and a DPR for Rs 96.30 crore has been readied. “The DPR has already been readied and with the council approval, it would be sent to the government for the administrative sanctions and it would be established near the new bus terminal,” Anbalagan told the members during the council meeting which passed more than 89 resolutions. While there are several facilities, including a multi-storied commercial complex, separate truck bays and other infrastructure near the new bus terminal, the new wholesale and retail vegetable market would be an added advantage to the city, which would replace the already existing Gandhi Market in the middle of the city. Meanwhile, most of the members complained about the snail pace of underground drainage and road works on which they are not able to face the residents. The Mayor responded that most of the road works are undertaken by the highways department. The civic administration would insist them to accelerate the works and complete them before the monsoon

