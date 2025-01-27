Veeranam lake reaches maximum capacity following heavy rainfall

CHENNAI: The Veeranam lake in Cuddalore has reached its full capacity for the first time this year following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, as reported by Maalaimalar.

The lake, which is the largest water source in Cuddalore district, receives water from Keezhanai through Vadavaaru during normal times, and from the catchment areas through Sengaal Odai, Karuvattu Odai, and Vennankuzhi Odai during the rainy season. Notably, nearly 44,856 acres of agricultural land are irrigated through this lake.

Veeranam also remains as a vital drinking water source for people in Chennai. Due to the heavy monsoon rains a few months ago, the lake was dangerously close to overflowing following which the excess water was discharged through the Velliyangal Stream and Veeranam North Drain.

In this situation, the Veeranam Lake has now reached its full capacity due to the storage of rainwater from Vadavaaru. As of now, the lake has reached 47.40 feet, compared to the full capacity of 47.50 feet, making it brim with water.

Following this, 74 cubic feet of water is being released for drinking water needs in Chennai even as there is 1330 cubic feet of water inflow from Vadavaaru per second.