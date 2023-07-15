Veeramuthuvel, next Tamil to lead India’s moon journey

SRIHARIKOTA: What is so uniquely common about the Chandrayaan series that started off with the maiden lunar mission back in 2008? A Tamil connect.

After Tamil Nadu-born Mayilsamy Annadurai and M Vanitha helmed Chandrayaan 1 and 2, Villupuram native P Veeramuthuvel oversaw the third mission that fired towards the moon onboard the heavy launch vehicle, LVM3-M4 from here on Friday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), under its chairmanship of the soft-spoken S Somanath, aims to enter an elite league of nations that have mastered the art of soft landing on the lunar surface, with a similar attempt made in 2008, which did not fetch the desired results.

Veeramuthuvel, aged about 46 years, is currently project director of Chandrayaan-3 mission under the leadership of Somanath.

Hailing from a family in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, a Ph.D holder, Veeramuthuvel is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

He succeeds Vanitha who was the project director of Chandrayaan-2 mission under the leadership of then ISRO Chief K Sivan. Vanitha also became the first woman project director in ISRO’s history. Mayilsamy Annadurai was hailed as the ‘Moon Man of India’ after he helmed the maiden Chandrayaan mission in 2008.

Interestingly, former President, the late Dr A P J Abdul Kalam who led India’s rocket programme also hails from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

Special puja at Thingalur temple for successful mission

Priests performing puja at the Thingalur temple

A special puja was conducted on Friday in Chandran temple near Thiruvaiyaru for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. The national temple federation conducted this puja for the successful launching of the Chandrayaan-3 at the Thingalur temple.

Chandra Pradhi Homam was performed for Lord moon and a special Abhishekam with turmeric, milk, curd and sandalwood paste was also done. Subsequently, a maha deepam arathanai was held in which several devotees took part.

The Chandranaar Temple is one of the Navagraha shrines, all located near Kumbakonam, and devotees pray at these temples to get rid of negative planetary influence on them.