Veeramani Pocso cases: TN appoints 3 prosecutors

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has appointed three Special Public Prosecutors to represent the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in 8 Pocso cases registered against Gem Granites owner R Veeramani over the sexual assault of minor girls.
The Central Crime Branch’s Anti-Vice Squad registered a case on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint lodged by a social activist. However, action was delayed for several months.
The case was subsequently transferred to the ITPU, which arrested R Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi on August 29 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of minor girls. They were booked under Sections 7, 8, 15 (1) and 21 (1) of the POCSO Act; Sections 354 (A), 354 (C), 201 and 120 (B) of the IPC; and Sections 66 (E) and 67 (B) of the Information Technology Act.
So far, 8 Pocso cases have been registered against Veeramani on allegations of sexually assaulting minor girls. Veeramani, Shanthi and Simhan, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in connection with the cases. Following information that several girls had allegedly been victimised by Veeramani, the DGP constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cases. The SIT has informed the Madras High Court that charge-sheets would be filed in the cases shortly.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government on Friday issued an order appointing KR Sankaran, Swami Subramanian and M Sandhiya as Special Public Prosecutors under Section 32 (1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, to conduct the prosecution in the cases investigated by the SIT and any other related cases or matters investigated by the team.