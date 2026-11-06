Veeramani Pocso cases: TN appoints 3 prosecutors

The Central Crime Branch’s Anti-Vice Squad registered a case on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint lodged by a social activist. However, action was delayed for several months.

The case was subsequently transferred to the ITPU, which arrested R Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi on August 29 in connection with the alleged sexual assault of minor girls. They were booked under Sections 7, 8, 15 (1) and 21 (1) of the POCSO Act; Sections 354 (A), 354 (C), 201 and 120 (B) of the IPC; and Sections 66 (E) and 67 (B) of the Information Technology Act.