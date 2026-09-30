Veeramani Pocso case: Special court dismisses bail pleas of Shanthi, husband, and Ganesan

CHENNAI: The Special Court for Pocso Act cases dismissed the bail petitions filed by three accused in the case booked against granite baron R Veeramani.
Judge S Padma of the Special Court for Pocso Act cases dismissed the petitions filed by Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and Veeramani's assistant Ganesan.
The petitioners’ counsel argued that the two accused had not been properly arrested or produced before the court within 24 hours. As the police had completed their interrogation, there was no need for their continued custody, the counsel argued.
The State police opposed the bail petitions, saying that the accused could influence witnesses, threaten the minor girls and their families, or flee abroad if released. The police also said that the investigation was at an initial stage and sought dismissal of the bail petitions.
The case came to light after a pen drive containing a video clip purportedly showing an elderly man sexually assaulting a minor girl was sent to the Intelligence and Technology Police Unit (ITPU) in October 2025. The police identified the man in the video as Veeramani.
The Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad registered a case on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint by a social activist. However, no immediate action was taken, police sources said.
The case was subsequently transferred to the ITPU, which arrested Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi on August 29 under provisions of the Pocso Act, IPC, and Information Technology Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of minor girls.
Shanthi, Mahendra Simhan, and Ganesan later moved the Pocso court seeking bail.