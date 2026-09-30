Veeramani Pocso case: Special court dismisses bail pleas of Shanthi, husband, and Ganesan

Judge S Padma of the Special Court for Pocso Act cases dismissed the petitions filed by Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and Veeramani's assistant Ganesan.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the two accused had not been properly arrested or produced before the court within 24 hours. As the police had completed their interrogation, there was no need for their continued custody, the counsel argued.

The State police opposed the bail petitions, saying that the accused could influence witnesses, threaten the minor girls and their families, or flee abroad if released. The police also said that the investigation was at an initial stage and sought dismissal of the bail petitions.