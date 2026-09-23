Veeramani Pocso case: Rope in CBI as selective leaks point to rift among cops, says BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the Pocso case against Gem Granites founder R Veeramani, alleging that an independent investigation was necessary to prevent suppression of evidence and ensure a fair probe.
Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, Narayanan alleged that details of the investigation were being selectively leaked to the media by police personnel and claimed that divisions within the force reflected administrative failure.
He alleged that several Pocso cases, including the case involving self-styled godman Sivashankar Baba, had been delayed and said the Veeramani case should be transferred to the CBI to prevent evidence from being destroyed.
On Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Thirupathy urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to comply with the Supreme Court's direction to identify land in every district within three months. The court has also urged the Centre and State to resolve their differences over the schools through dialogue.
The BJP leader alleged shortages of surfactant, used in treating pre-term babies, at government hospitals and demanded immediate action. He also criticised traffic violations, alleged child abductions and power cuts, accusing the government of failing to address them effectively.
He alleged that Congress, the Left parties, and the VCK were criticising the government while continuing to support it.