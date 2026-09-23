Veeramani Pocso case: Rope in CBI as selective leaks point to rift among cops, says BJP

On Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Thirupathy urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to comply with the Supreme Court's direction to identify land in every district within three months. The court has also urged the Centre and State to resolve their differences over the schools through dialogue.

The BJP leader alleged shortages of surfactant, used in treating pre-term babies, at government hospitals and demanded immediate action. He also criticised traffic violations, alleged child abductions and power cuts, accusing the government of failing to address them effectively.

He alleged that Congress, the Left parties, and the VCK were criticising the government while continuing to support it.