Veeramani Pocso case: Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar move HC over nod for DMK's defamation plea

The DMK submitted that the police received a complaint relating to the alleged offence on October 6, 2025, and registered an FIR on October 7, 2025. It contended that the police had acted promptly and that there was no delay or interference on the part of the party.

The DMK contended that the publications were false, baseless and without lawful justification, and amounted to civil defamation. It sought damages of Rs 1,01,00,000, stating that the actual damages could not be quantified.

After hearing both sides on October 5, 2026, Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi granted leave to the DMK, represented by its general secretary Duraimurugan, to institute a Rs 1 crore defamation suit against TVK ministers and the TVK IT Wing over alleged defamatory statements accusing the party of inaction in the R Veeramani case.

Aggrieved by this order, TVK Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar filed an appeal before the Madras High Court.