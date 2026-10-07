Veeramani Pocso case: Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar move HC over nod for DMK's defamation plea

CHENNAI: Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar have approached the Madras High Court to challenge an order granting the DMK leave to file a Rs 1 crore defamation suit against them and the party's IT Wing over alleged defamatory statements concerning the R Veeramani case.
A Division Bench comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice GK Muthukumaar posted the matter to October 13.
Earlier, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan had filed a civil suit before the Madras High Court against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over alleged defamatory statements concerning the party's handling of the R Veeramani case.
The plea alleged that TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and R. Nirmal Kumar accused the DMK of inaction in the R Veeramani case on September 21, 2026. It further alleged that the TVK Headquarters IT Wing and the party's official social media accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook had published, reposted and circulated the statements and materials, thereby causing injury to the party's reputation.
The DMK submitted that the police received a complaint relating to the alleged offence on October 6, 2025, and registered an FIR on October 7, 2025. It contended that the police had acted promptly and that there was no delay or interference on the part of the party.
The DMK contended that the publications were false, baseless and without lawful justification, and amounted to civil defamation. It sought damages of Rs 1,01,00,000, stating that the actual damages could not be quantified.
After hearing both sides on October 5, 2026, Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi granted leave to the DMK, represented by its general secretary Duraimurugan, to institute a Rs 1 crore defamation suit against TVK ministers and the TVK IT Wing over alleged defamatory statements accusing the party of inaction in the R Veeramani case.
Aggrieved by this order, TVK Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar filed an appeal before the Madras High Court.