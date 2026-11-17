CHENNAI: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Pocso cases against granite baron R Veeramani should interrogate his daughter and her mother at their residence, with her advocate allowed to remain present but beyond earshot, directed the Madras High Court on Tuesday.
Archana Veeramani moved the court seeking to quash the summons and sought an inquiry into the alleged human rights violations by the SIT. Noting that she was not an accused in the case, she said the police were informed about her travel to Singapore on October 23 to be with her son, who required medical treatment. However, she was deplaned without any reason or legal authority, and forcibly taken to the SIT office for questioning, she said.
Despite suffering from multiple sclerosis, she was denied access to a restroom, and when she collapsed around 5 pm, she was not provided medical assistance. Instead, the police allegedly recorded her on mobile phones and video cameras. She was served a summons only at 9 pm, seven hours after being deplaned and five hours after reaching the SIT office. Her laptop, mobile phone and other belongings were also seized without a seizure mahazar. She was taken to hospital at 9.30 pm.
Her lawyer, senior counsel Nitya Ramakrishnan, alleged that the SIT was unnecessarily harassing her. The police had barged into the house where Archana and her aged mother were staying, claiming to have secret information, and damaged the swimming pool, she said, and sought directions to the SIT to inform Archana 24 hours before any visit, permit her advocate to be present during interrogation, and videograph any search conducted at her premises.
Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani submitted that Veeramani’s driver gave a statement that a young girl’s body had been buried in the garden near the swimming pool. Based on that, he was taken to the petitioner's premises, where he identified the spot. However, the police did not enter the building, he added, and sought time to file a counter-affidavit.
Recording the submissions, Justice V Lakshminarayanan said that if the police wanted to interrogate Archana and her mother, they should question them at their premises. Her counsel should be permitted to remain present at the place of interrogation, but beyond earshot, added the court, posting the matter to November 24 for further hearing.