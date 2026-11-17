Archana Veeramani moved the court seeking to quash the summons and sought an inquiry into the alleged human rights violations by the SIT. Noting that she was not an accused in the case, she said the police were informed about her travel to Singapore on October 23 to be with her son, who required medical treatment. However, she was deplaned without any reason or legal authority, and forcibly taken to the SIT office for questioning, she said.

Despite suffering from multiple sclerosis, she was denied access to a restroom, and when she collapsed around 5 pm, she was not provided medical assistance. Instead, the police allegedly recorded her on mobile phones and video cameras. She was served a summons only at 9 pm, seven hours after being deplaned and five hours after reaching the SIT office. Her laptop, mobile phone and other belongings were also seized without a seizure mahazar. She was taken to hospital at 9.30 pm.