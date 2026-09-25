Veeramani Pocso case: Ex-CoP, IG shunted out

“The IPS officers failed to take required action on the first complaint they received from the Congress office bearer, about which the department learnt only now. It was a significant lapse on their part. That is why they were moved to compulsory-wait,” a highly placed source told DT Next.

Compulsory-wait is a bureaucratic purgatory where the officers will not receive salaries, explained an officer.

The State police headquarters also placed assistant commissioner (Koyambedu) MA Yasmin under vacancy reserve. Yasmin, the then assistant commissioner of the anti-vice squad, had filed the closure report in the Pocso court in Chennai in February while investigating the second complaint on which an FIR was registered.