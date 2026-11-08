Veeramani Pocso case: Chargesheet in two cases next week

CHENNAI: In fresh trouble for granite baron R Veeramani, another minor girl, who was earlier a witness in one of the cases has now come forward alleging that she, too, was sexually harassed by the elderly man. Following the claim, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded her statement.
Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation said chargesheets in two of the eight cases against granite baron R Veeramani will be filed before the special court next week.
In the eight cases registered so far in connection with alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, Veeramani has been arrested in all eight cases. Among his accomplices, Shanthi has been arrested in three cases, Mahendrasimhan in two cases, Lazar in five cases, Ganesan in two cases, and the other accused - Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu and Parthiban - in one case each. All of them have been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.
Lazar, Babu, and Parthiban were long-time drivers of Veeramani and had allegedly ferried the minor girls.
Ganesan and Sakthivel were former employers who were aware of the crime but did not inform the authorities. Srinivasan, who was the last to be arrested, was a security guard who allegedly disconnected power supply to CCTVs and changed camera angles whenever minor girls visited the house.
Driver Lazar was taken into one-day police custody recently and interrogated. Based on his interrogation, a car allegedly used in the crime was identified and seized.
Further, in one of the cases, the Pocso court judge has ordered the State government to provide a relief fund of Rs 2 lakh to the survivor, said the police.
Officials added that efforts were under way to expedite the chargesheets in other cases too.