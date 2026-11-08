Veeramani Pocso case: Chargesheet in two cases next week

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation said chargesheets in two of the eight cases against granite baron R Veeramani will be filed before the special court next week.

In the eight cases registered so far in connection with alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, Veeramani has been arrested in all eight cases. Among his accomplices, Shanthi has been arrested in three cases, Mahendrasimhan in two cases, Lazar in five cases, Ganesan in two cases, and the other accused - Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu and Parthiban - in one case each. All of them have been lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.