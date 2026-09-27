Veeramani case: State opposes bail pleas of accused Shanthi, Mahendran

In a counter-affidavit filed before the Pocso Special Court, the Anti-Vice Squad said the electronic devices seized from the accused were yet to be subjected to forensic examination. The police also said the identities of the minor girls allegedly involved in the case were yet to be established.

The case came to light in October 2025 after a pen drive containing a video clip purportedly showing an elderly man sexually assaulting a minor girl was sent to the Intelligence and Technology Police Unit (ITPU), according to the police.