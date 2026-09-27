Veeramani case: State opposes bail pleas of accused Shanthi, Mahendran

CHENNAI: The State government has opposed the bail pleas of Shanthi and her husband Mahendra Simhan, arrested in connection with a Pocso case involving granite businessman R Veeramani, alleging that Shanthi had received Rs 24.63 lakh from Veeramani to destroy evidence related to the case.
In a counter-affidavit filed before the Pocso Special Court, the Anti-Vice Squad said the electronic devices seized from the accused were yet to be subjected to forensic examination. The police also said the identities of the minor girls allegedly involved in the case were yet to be established.
The case came to light in October 2025 after a pen drive containing a video clip purportedly showing an elderly man sexually assaulting a minor girl was sent to the Intelligence and Technology Police Unit (ITPU), according to the police.
The police identified the man in the video as Veeramani. The Central Crime Branch's Anti-Vice Squad registered a case on October 7, 2025, based on a complaint lodged by a social activist. The case was subsequently transferred to the ITPU.
The ITPU arrested Veeramani, Mahendra Simhan and Shanthi on August 29 under the provisions of the Pocso Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of minor girls.
Opposing the bail pleas, the police apprehended that the release of Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan could enable them to influence witnesses or threaten the minor girls and their families. There was also a possibility of their fleeing abroad, the police said while seeking the dismissal of the bail petitions.
The bail pleas will be heard again by the Pocso Special Court on September 29.