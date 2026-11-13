Veeramani case: SIT report names ex-CoP, 6 others

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso cases involving Gem Granite R Veeramani has named at least seven police officials, including former Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, in its status report filed in Madras High Court for allegedly failing to discharge their official duties despite having information and evidence about the offence, sources told DT Next on Thursday.
According to the status report, the officials are not directly named as accused in the Pocso case. However, their roles have been cited in connection with the alleged failure to act on information and evidence available to them.
"The report points to lapses on the part of these police officials, stating that they failed to take cognisance of the offence despite being in possession of information that could have prompted appropriate action," sources said.
The inclusion of the officials' names in the report brings the conduct of the police personnel who handled or had knowledge of the matter under scrutiny. The report raises questions about why the available information and evidence did not result in timely action.
Apart from ADGP Arun, the SIT had questioned senior police officers, including IGs N Kannan and A Radhika, and former anti-vice squad AC MA Yasmin, in connection with the Pocso case after they were moved to vacancy reserved.