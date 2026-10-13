Veeramani case: SIT questions former Chennai police Commissioner Arun, Additional Commissioner Kannan for 3 hours

CHENNAI: Former Chennai city police Commissioner A Arun and Additional Commissioner N Kannan were on Monday summoned and questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso cases against granite baron R Veeramani.
Sources said that the investigators gave a questionnaire regarding the actions the two officers took after they received the complaint against Veeramani and recorded their responses. The questioning lasted for about three hours, added sources.
Arun, an Additional Director General of Police-rank officer, and Kannan, an Inspector General of Police-rank officer, were transferred and put on compulsory wait last month after media reports emerged that allegations against the granite baron were brought to the notice of the top brass of the city police as early as in November 2024.
The police had eventually registered a FIR in October 2025, but filed a closure report before the special court in February, which was rejected by the court. The police arrested Veeramani and two of his associates in the last week of August.
Meanwhile, the SIT has booked another case against ‘Gem’ Veeramani, raising the number of cases against the businessman to seven.