Veeramani case: SIT questions former Chennai police Commissioner Arun, Additional Commissioner Kannan for 3 hours

Sources said that the investigators gave a questionnaire regarding the actions the two officers took after they received the complaint against Veeramani and recorded their responses. The questioning lasted for about three hours, added sources.

Arun, an Additional Director General of Police-rank officer, and Kannan, an Inspector General of Police-rank officer, were transferred and put on compulsory wait last month after media reports emerged that allegations against the granite baron were brought to the notice of the top brass of the city police as early as in November 2024.