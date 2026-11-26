CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso Act and sexual harassment charges against granite baron R Veeramani filed a second chargesheet against the businessman in another case.
The second chargesheet was filed before the special court for Pocso Act cases on November 23.
Earlier, on November 11, the SIT had filed a 720-page chargesheet with 49 witnesses before the special court, within 46 days from the date of registration of a case against the businessman. Trial in the case has begun and the copies of the chargesheet were provided to the accused on November 17, said the police.
So far, the SIT has registered nine cases against 10 accused in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, and all the accused have been arrested. According to officials, investigation so far has revealed that 18 minor girls were subjected to alleged sexual abuse.
Meanwhile, a court warrant has been issued against another accused, Prakash, who is absconding. A Blue Corner Notice has also been issued against him, and intensive efforts are under way to arrest him. Officials said they would seek speedy trial in all the cases to ensure punishment for the accused.
Apart from Veeramani, the other accused arrested in the case are identified as Mahendra Simhan, his wife Shanthi, Lazar, Ganesan, Srinivasan, Sakthivel, Babu, Parthiban, and Perumal alias Bala.