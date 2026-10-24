Veeramani case buzz: Congress sacks SC wing chief Ranjan Kumar

CHENNAI: The Congress high command has replaced Ranjan Kumar as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s (TNCC) Scheduled Caste (SC) department and appointed R Senthamil Selvan in his place, amid speculation that the move is linked to renewed attention on the Gem Veeramani Pocso case.
The appointment was announced in a press release issued on Friday by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal. The leadership change has drawn political attention after reports surfaced of Ranjan Kumar’s alleged association with the case, though the party has not indicated any connection between the developments and its decision. He faced allegations of extorting Veeramani, which the Congress leader denied, saying he was actually a whistleblower.
Earlier, responding to allegations, Ranjan Kumar said he lodged a complaint over the Veeramani issue in 2024 but claimed the city police failed to act on it. He also denied having any connection with Gem Granite Veeramani.
However, the timing of the organisational change has fuelled speculation about its possible political implications. The AICC has not cited any specific reason for replacing Ranjan Kumar, and its announcement does not link the decision to the case or the allegations surrounding it.
According to the AICC announcement, R Senthamil Selvan will assume charge as chairman of the TNCC SC department with immediate effect.