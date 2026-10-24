Veeramani case buzz: Congress sacks SC wing chief Ranjan Kumar

The appointment was announced in a press release issued on Friday by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal. The leadership change has drawn political attention after reports surfaced of Ranjan Kumar’s alleged association with the case, though the party has not indicated any connection between the developments and its decision. He faced allegations of extorting Veeramani, which the Congress leader denied, saying he was actually a whistleblower.

Earlier, responding to allegations, Ranjan Kumar said he lodged a complaint over the Veeramani issue in 2024 but claimed the city police failed to act on it. He also denied having any connection with Gem Granite Veeramani.