Veeramani arrested in suicide abetment case

Earlier, Police had also summoned and enquired three police officers, including former GCP Commissioner A Arun and IGs N Kannan and A Radhika, after media reports emerged that allegations against the granite baron were brought to the notice of the top brass of the city police as early as November 2024.

A pendrive with the video was sent to the city police’s Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit in October 2025, and a case was registered on October 7, 2025. However, the city police filed a closure report in February 2026 stating that the video was unclear. This was rejected by the special court judge, after which the police began the investigation again and identified the man in the video as Veeramani.