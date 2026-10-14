Veeramani arrested in suicide abetment case

CHENNAI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Pocso allegations against granite baron Veeramani (84) formally arrested him in a case of abetment of suicide of a minor girl in 2004.
Veeramani is facing seven cases, including the abetment of a minor girl’s suicide. The girl’s mother, who had filed a complaint several years ago, approached the police again after complaints about Veeramani surfaced again.
So far, police have identified 10 survivors who were allegedly sexually abused by the businessman.
Earlier, Police had also summoned and enquired three police officers, including former GCP Commissioner A Arun and IGs N Kannan and A Radhika, after media reports emerged that allegations against the granite baron were brought to the notice of the top brass of the city police as early as November 2024.
A pendrive with the video was sent to the city police’s Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit in October 2025, and a case was registered on October 7, 2025. However, the city police filed a closure report in February 2026 stating that the video was unclear. This was rejected by the special court judge, after which the police began the investigation again and identified the man in the video as Veeramani.
Veeramani, who ran GEM Granites and Group of Companies, and his associates have been in prison since August 29.