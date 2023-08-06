Vedanta chief hails Tamil Nadu as a land of opportunity

CHENNAI: Terming Tamil Nadu as the land of Karma Bhoomi, Vedanta Group founder-chairman Anil Agarwal on Sunday said that the state is a land of opportunity, spiritualism, entertainment, and sports and it provides the best of human resources.

"I have not seen anywhere women empowered what you see in Tamil Nadu. It is amazing how this State is ahead of everybody. Major manufacturing of the entire automobile industry comes from here. The best of textiles being used anywhere in the world comes from the State. The State provides the best human resources. If you go to Silicon Valley, you see people from Tamil Nadu. People don't want John. People want Raghavan, " he said told reporters after the inaugural function of Surana High Tech International School at Besant Nagar.

He said that he had met former chief minister J Jayalalithaa to set up the largest copper business at Tuticorin and acquire Madras Aluminium Ltd at Mettur.

"I always find this to be the land of Karma Bhoomi, " he said.

Agarwal, however, did not respond to a query on the issue of the Sterlite plant at Thoothudi, which was shut in 2018 following a prolonged protest by locals for allegedly causing pollution and posing a health hazard.

Earlier, Vedanta Group founder along with Apollo Hospital's vice chairperson Preetha Reddy and Surana Group of Institutions president Kailashmul Dugar inaugurated the school.

The Surana Group of Institutions has inked a pact with US-based High Tech School, to set up 'Surana High Tech International School' in the city at an investment of over Rs 100 crore.