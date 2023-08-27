Vector-borne cases remain low but public should stay cautious

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 3,309 cases and one death due to dengue until last month this year, while 101 cases of Malaria and 20 cases of Pf Malaria have been recorded, as per the latest data available with the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme.

The officials with the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that the numbers of vector-borne diseases are not seeing any significant rising trend this year, but the surge in the cases is common post-monsoon every year. Therefore, it is important to stay cautious and ensure that there is no mosquito breeding in one's neighbourhood.

The State had reported 6,430 cases and eight deaths due to dengue, and 354 cases of Malaria and 71 cases of Malaria in 2022.

The number of cases of Chikungunya had also seen a dip with 51 cases until July this year, while 181 cases were reported in the State last year.

"There is no major surge in the cases of dengue and Malaria this year, the health department has already initiated the measures to prevent mosquito breeding and thus, reduce the risk of infections. The numbers are comparatively lower this year and we do not expect an outbreak but the control measures are in place," said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The cases of fever are also being reported in the State and children are particularly at a higher risk of infection, due to lower immunity.

Paediatricians suggest the right medication and identification of the symptoms at an early stage to prevent complications.

Dr Manoj Kumar, Consultant in Paediatrics at Dr Mehta's Hospitals says, "Administering antipyretic medications during fever episodes can help improve activity levels and appetite, thereby reducing irritability. However, we must also recognize that a fever is not only an illness but rather the body's natural defence against infection. Fever is also accompanied by common symptoms such as fatigue, a runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, and sweating. Muscle aches and a general sense of weakness may also be present."