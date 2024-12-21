VCK workers block Cholan Express in protest against Amit Shah

CHENNAI: As part of protests across the State, the VCK cadre blocked the Cholan express train in Thanjavur in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his alleged defamatory talk on Dr BR Ambedkar.

In Tiruchy, VCK members led by the Kaniyamuthan, the Tiruchy urban district secretary, staged a protest.

The protesting members attempted to go on a rally to the junction railway station by raising slogans, but they were stopped by the police.

The VCK members charged that the BJP will always suppress the people who follow the footsteps of Ambedkar.

They claimed that the Union minister and the BJP are anti-Dalit.

They claimed that it was the reason behind the Prime Minister's silence over the issue.

They demanded the Union minister take back the words and seek an unconditional apology.

Similar protests were held in Karur, Thanjavur, and Ariyalur. VCK members from Thanjavur entered the railway station and blocked the Cholan Express train. Later, the railway police, with the support of the local police, removed the protesting members, and the train resumed its service.