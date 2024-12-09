VCK will probe Aadhav Arjuna, action to be taken as per party by-laws, says Thiruma

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said on Sunday that the party's high-level committee had discussed disciplinary action against deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna. According to the party's by-laws, action would be taken against him, and the decision would be made public soon.

Thiruma said Aadhav Arjuna participated in the book release programme after seeking "my permission." He added that he had asked Arjuna to speak carefully at the event.

"Since Aadhav Arjuna was involved in bringing the book to fruition from the beginning, I consented him to participate in the programme," the VCK chief said during his interaction with the media at Chennai airport. He mentioned that Aadhav Arjuna is one of the ten deputy general secretaries of the party and remains in touch with the party.

However, he noted that the party's high-level committee had deliberated on the issue, and a decision would be announced soon. "Each political party has its own approach. While some expect the VCK to act like other parties, we adhere to the party's by-laws when taking action against non-Dalit leaders within the party," he said, responding to questions about the delay in addressing the matter concerning Aadhav Arjuna.

Thirumavalavan reiterated that forces such as the BJP, its ideological parent RSS, and the AIADMK have been attempting to use the VCK as a "political tool" to target the DMK to dismantle the alliance, which has been maintaining its victory march since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "We will not fall prey to their political conspiracy," he added

Earlier in the day, Thiruma claimed that actor Vijay had also joined the league of the BJP, RSS, and AIADMK to weaken the DMK-led front, fearing that it might replicate its success in the 2026 Assembly elections. He presided over the wedding of his party cadre in Velichanatham in Madurai and hoisted the party flag in the midst of the party cadre at the wedding event.