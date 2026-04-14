VCK unveils reform plan, assures law against honour killings

Thirumavalavan also questioned the timing of a proposed special Parliament session on women’s reservation and delimitation, alleging that it was being scheduled when several states are heading to polls.

“The BJP is convening a special Parliament session on women’s reservation and delimitation at a time when multiple states are facing elections, which raises suspicion. It appears to be planned in a way that opposition MPs may not have adequate strength,” he said, adding that the session should be held after the elections. He also pointed out that details of the proposed bills and agenda have not been disclosed.

Responding to reports of friction within the alliance, he clarified that there was no disagreement involving Premalatha Vijayakant. He said that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, as the alliance leader, should have made certain announcements, and that his remarks were being misinterpreted to create divisions. “There is no resentment among the cadre. Attempts are being made to create confusion within the alliance,” he said.

Taking a swipe at actor-politician Vijay, Thirumavalavan alleged that his political stance against the DMK was indirectly benefiting its rivals.

“By opposing the DMK, Vijay’s actions are aiding the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Even if he is aware that he cannot come to power now, his call to remove the DMK effectively helps the BJP-AIADMK combine,” he said.