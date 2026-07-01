VCK treasurer praises CMO after grilling govt on anti-graft stance

CHENNAI: In a U-turn, the VCK state treasurer and former MLA SS Balaji earlier questioned the TVK government's claim of providing a "no corruption" administration, alleging that serious complaints of abuse of power had emerged over the recently released transfer lists in the TNPCB, later on clarifying that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has positively responded to look into the charge, appreciating the incumbent.
In a post on X, Balaji alleged that former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Member Secretary Vijayabaskar, who is the father-in-law of Environment Minister Rajeev, was behind the alleged irregularities in the transfers. Urging Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to intervene, he said the government should uphold its claim of "no corruption" governance.
A few hours later, Balaji said he had received a response from the Chief Minister's Office.
"Highly appreciate the swift response from the government side. I was contacted and assured of a due inquiry into the said allegation," he wrote in another post on X.
In a separate post, Balaji also took a swipe, apparently at MDMK chief Vaiko, slamming parties that justify remaining silent on alleged wrongdoing while they are part of a political alliance, and then talk later once they come out of the tie-up.
He questioned whether remaining silent on mistakes in the name of alliance dharma and speaking out only after exiting the alliance could be considered acting in the people's interest.
"If one can speak about yesterday's alliance only today, would it not mean that one can speak about today's alliance only tomorrow?" he asked, in an obvious remark about Vaiko's credibility, as the senior leader is keen on joining the TVK alliance.
Balaji added that while anyone could be accused, every accused person deserved a fair trial. He further asked whether honest politics should prioritise the interests of a political alliance or the welfare of the people who placed their trust in political parties, arguing that the people's interest should take precedence.