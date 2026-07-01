VCK treasurer praises CMO after grilling govt on anti-graft stance

"Highly appreciate the swift response from the government side. I was contacted and assured of a due inquiry into the said allegation," he wrote in another post on X.

In a separate post, Balaji also took a swipe, apparently at MDMK chief Vaiko, slamming parties that justify remaining silent on alleged wrongdoing while they are part of a political alliance, and then talk later once they come out of the tie-up.

He questioned whether remaining silent on mistakes in the name of alliance dharma and speaking out only after exiting the alliance could be considered acting in the people's interest.