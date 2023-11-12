VCK to organise ‘democracy’ conference

TIRUCHY: Viduthalai Chirtuthaigal Katchi (VCK) has planned to organise a conference titled ‘Vellum Jananayagam’ (Democracy will triumph) in Tiruchy on December 23 and several top leaders of INDIA are expected to participate, informed party chief Thol Thirumavalavan here on Saturday.

Inspecting the conference venue, Cuddalore MP Thirumavalavan said, “Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge have confirmed their participation, and more leaders will share the dais,” said Thirumavalavan.

Conveying that the DNA test for the alleged culprits of the Vengaivayal issue is under way, the VCK chief claimed that a few persons, who were reportedly been involved in the offence, were not cooperating with the investigation process up to the expected level.

“The State government should pay special attention to the issue, arrest the culprits and get them punished as per law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cuddalore MP charged that the law and order situation was getting affected in the state only because of the BJP and RSS rallies. Mocking the BJP’s activities, he said only less than 1 per cent of the total party cadre were attending the BJP meetings and that was the reason why the saffron party was keen on seeking the support of their alliance party members and certain caste outfits to show strength in every meeting.

Reiterating that the Tamil Nadu politics and the social structure was nothing with Periyar and the BJP’s claim against the Dravidian stalwart would certainly not work help the national party in any way.

“It is the fate of Tamil Nadu people to listen to these BJP leaders’ speeches, which are mere imaginary statements, till the Lok Sabha polls. After the elections, they will be found nowhere,” he added.