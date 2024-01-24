VCK to host INDIA bloc’s 1st TN meet; Kharge, Stalin to attend

TIRUCHY: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will host the first INDIA bloc meeting in the State, Vellattum Jananayagam (let democracy triumph) here on January 26. Top alliance leaders have confirmed their presence for the R-Day public meeting for which works are on fast-track mode. Chief Minister MK Stalin’s security officials also inspected the venue on Tuesday to ensure safety measures.

According to VCK leaders, the conference would lay the foundation for the victory of the INDIA bloc in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The venue has been selected at Siruganur on a sprawling 50 acres of land in which VCK members from across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states would take part. “We are expecting a crowd of three lakh,” claimed a party leader.

The conference, it is learnt, will showcase unity among INDIA bloc parties. Chief Minister MK Stalin, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, IUML president KM Kader Mohideen, TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president MH Jawahirullah, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi founder T Velmurugan, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi president ER Easwaran, Aam Aadmi Party state convener SAN Vasigaran, Left leaders from the State and TN ministers would take part.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister’s security officials inspected the venue and suggested the security arrangements to be in place, expecting the presence of VVIPs. “We have been making preparations for the past few days and the invitations have been sent to all INDIA bloc leaders,” said AK Tamiladan, Tiruchy-Karur zonal secretary of VCK.

Tamiladan said they will be readying two lakh seating arrangements and facilities for another one lakh ‘floating crowd’. “With cadres from alliance parties also present, this would be a show strength of the INDIA bloc,” he added.