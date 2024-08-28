VCK to hold total prohibition meet in Kallakurichi on October 2

TIRUCHY: The VCK is striving to ensure total prohibition across the country and as a part of it, the party is organising a women’s conference on total prohibition at Kallakurichi on October 2, said Thol Thirumavalavan in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Thirumavalavan said, not only in Tamil Nadu, but also in the entire country, a policy on total prohibition should be made and the Kallakurichi women’s conference will stress upon the need for the importance of prohibition. Total prohibition is the only solution to prevent illicit liquor prevalence in the country, he said.

Stating that he has scheduled a tour across the state ahead of the conference, Thiruma said, he will seek the support of the public as well as political parties in this regard.

Meanwhile, the VCK chief wished actor Vijay for floating his political party and said that succeeding in politics is not an easy one at present as the people are well aware of politics and social media has played a greater role. Still, not every actor can succeed like MGR. When MGR founded a party, several experienced leaders were with him and thus he succeeded in politics, but the present scenario is different, he added.