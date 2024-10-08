VCK to hold anti-liquor conference in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala

CHENNAI: After the VCK’s women wing successfully conference at Kallakurichi demanding total prohibition, the party leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday announced that they would conduct a similar conference in southern states.

“On behalf of the party, anti-liquor and anti-drug conferences in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala states. The women wing of the party in these states will organise the conference,” Thiruma said in his post in X.

Thiruma’s message came in the backdrop of the successful conference held on October 2 at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi, which was the eye of the political storm in TN for sometime.

The party passed several resolutions in the conference, including the one demanding the Union Government to frame a national-level policy to implement total prohibition.

The party had also passed a resolution demanding the TN government to come up with a timeframe on closure of TASMAC outlets to inch towards total prohibition.

VCK has been working on establishing its units in the neighbouring states to grow beyond TN.

It has been actively working on it in the last couple of years.

After winning the LS poll, Thiruma told DT Next that his party has been taking efforts to coordinate and consolidate the democratic force to fight anti-democratic forces in AP and other neighbouring states in South India.

The party would also establish anti-liquor women committee in each village in TN, said Thiruma.