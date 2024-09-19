Nationwide policy must for enforcing liquor prohibition: VCK chief

COIMBATORE: Thol Thirumavalavan in Coimbatore on Wednesday slammed BJP leaders, who he said are a frustrated lot.

He was referring to the speculation of a rift between the VCK and DMK over conducting the anti-liquor conference. “The DMK is participating in the conference as they also agree to our stand on prohibition. It’s asked how we will speak on prohibition, while in alliance with DMK. See that during the conference,” he told the media.

Claiming that a nationwide policy should be brought by the central government to enforce prohibition, the VCK chief said the nation’s human resources is getting ruined by liquor, which is sold in all states except Gujarat, Mizoram, Bihar, and Nagaland. In Erode, Thirumavalavan said he did not invite anyone personally to the anti-liquor conference. “We only made a common call as prohibition is a general demand of people.”