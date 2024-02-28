VCK to contest across southern states, says Thiruma

TIRUCHY: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has decided to contest across southern states and seat sharing talks with the DMK would be completed soon, informed party chief Thol Thirumavalavan in Ariyalur on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Ariyalur District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, Thirumavalavan said, there are more than 10 political parties in the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Among them the agreement has been completed for two parties and the talks are on for the remaining parties, which would be over within a couple of days, he said.

Stating that the VCK has demanded three segments, including one in the general constituency, he said the party could understand the situation in the alliance and we are not confident of getting the demanded number of seats, but still, the final decision would be made soon, he said.

The VCK chief said that the BJP has still been chasing AIADMK even if the latter is not interested in talks. The BJP has been working to push AIADMK into third place and party need to be alert, he said.

Meanwhile, he informed that VCK has decided to contest in the southern states especially, it would contest in three segments each in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh while two in Kerala under INDIA bloc.