VCK sees no deadlock in seat-sharing talks, says Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: Dismissing reports of friction in seat-sharing talks, including demands by the CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said there was only a delay and not a deadlock, and expressed confidence that an amicable solution would be reached soon.
Addressing a press meet, he said the CPM would not act against the alliance’s interests and that its emphasis on party interests was understandable. He described the Left party as a major strength to the alliance and reiterated that a smooth resolution would be reached.
Thirumavalavan said discussions held with alliance partners were routinely shared with party functionaries, and he had recently conveyed through a Facebook live interaction that the party must be prepared for a situation where it may not obtain a higher number of seats. He sought the cooperation of cadres in this regard.
On whether the party would contest more than the six seats it had previously held, Thirumavalavan said a clear picture would emerge in a couple of days. “Talks are proceeding in a smooth manner. We have to take decisions keeping in mind both the party’s interests and the larger interests of the alliance, especially in the current political context,” he said.
Responding to a question on expectations of additional seats, he added that while the party was seeking more constituencies, the exact number would be finalised within two days.
Thirumavalavan said the party’s current stance, even if seen as a temporary setback in terms of seat allocation, would yield long-term benefits. He clarified that no preconditions had been imposed for future elections, including local body or parliamentary polls.
Referring to the party’s performance in the 2021 elections, when it had won in general constituencies as well, he said the outcome had reflected broader public acceptance of VCK as a movement for all sections, and indicated that the party continued to build on that approach.
Welcoming the formation of a new alliance involving PMK founder S. Ramadoss, he extended his wishes for its success. However, he asserted that the DMK-led secular progressive alliance remained the strongest in Tamil Nadu and would secure victory with public support.
On reports of the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi exiting the alliance, he said no official announcement had been made. He added that he had held discussions with its leader T. Velmurugan, urging him to continue in the DMK alliance, which he said was beneficial for both the party and the coalition.
Commenting on the visit of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Delhi, Thirumavalavan said it reflected a shift in political dynamics. “There was a time when leaders came to Poes Garden. Now, there is a situation where leaders go to Delhi. As someone who respects him, I express concern that the AIADMK, a major political force, is being treated in a diminished manner,” he said, adding that it remained an internal matter of the party.
Explaining his earlier remarks on candidate selection, he said electoral outcomes could not be attributed to a single factor such as fielding candidates from outside constituencies. He noted that victories had also been secured in such cases and that multiple criteria, including experience, legislative capability, social justice considerations, and representation of women and non-Dalit candidates, were taken into account.
He stressed that the party’s focus was on strengthening its credibility and gaining wider social acceptance. “Despite sustained struggles on public issues, there are social barriers to recognition. We must gradually overcome this and establish ourselves as a movement for all sections,” he said.
He added that the party’s decisions were being taken independently, with a long-term vision and a clear assessment of strengths and weaknesses. “Our goal is to win the confidence of all sections of society. That alone is our priority,” he said.