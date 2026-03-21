VCK sees no deadlock in seat-sharing talks, says Thirumavalavan

On reports of the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi exiting the alliance, he said no official announcement had been made. He added that he had held discussions with its leader T. Velmurugan, urging him to continue in the DMK alliance, which he said was beneficial for both the party and the coalition.

Commenting on the visit of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to Delhi, Thirumavalavan said it reflected a shift in political dynamics. “There was a time when leaders came to Poes Garden. Now, there is a situation where leaders go to Delhi. As someone who respects him, I express concern that the AIADMK, a major political force, is being treated in a diminished manner,” he said, adding that it remained an internal matter of the party.

Explaining his earlier remarks on candidate selection, he said electoral outcomes could not be attributed to a single factor such as fielding candidates from outside constituencies. He noted that victories had also been secured in such cases and that multiple criteria, including experience, legislative capability, social justice considerations, and representation of women and non-Dalit candidates, were taken into account.

He stressed that the party’s focus was on strengthening its credibility and gaining wider social acceptance. “Despite sustained struggles on public issues, there are social barriers to recognition. We must gradually overcome this and establish ourselves as a movement for all sections,” he said.

He added that the party’s decisions were being taken independently, with a long-term vision and a clear assessment of strengths and weaknesses. “Our goal is to win the confidence of all sections of society. That alone is our priority,” he said.