VCK questions omission of Periyar, Ambedkar from Tamil Nadu government policy note

TIRUCHY: VCK president and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday questioned whether there was an ulterior motive behind the omission of references to BR Ambedkar and ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy from the Tamil Nadu government’s policy note on Backward Classes welfare.
Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirappalli airport, Thirumavalavan said the omission has raised serious questions and called upon the officials and ministers concerned to provide a proper explanation.
He said the government must investigate how the lapse occurred and take steps to ensure that such mistakes are not repeated in future policy documents.
The VCK leader also stressed that the Tamil Nadu government had several responsibilities towards Dalits, including strengthening measures to protect them and considering special legislation for their welfare and safety.
Thirumavalavan said his party expected the government to fulfil these commitments and would continue to press for effective action.
The controversy erupted after references to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Periyar, Ambedkar and the Justice Party were found missing from the Backward Classes and Most Backward Classes Welfare Department’s policy note for 2026-27, which was tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.
The previous DMK government’s policy note had prominently mentioned these leaders and their contributions to the social justice and reservation movements. The latest document also reportedly omitted references to the Communal Government Order, Periyar’s agitations, the Mandal Commission and the introduction of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes in Union government jobs and admissions to educational institutions.
The DMK accused the TVK government of deliberately erasing crucial chapters from Tamil Nadu’s social justice history.
DMK legal wing joint secretary I. Paranthaman alleged that the omission amounted to a historic betrayal in a state regarded as the cradle of social justice and a powerful voice for oppressed communities.
He claimed that the contributions of the Justice Party and prominent social justice leaders had been removed as part of a calculated effort.
The DMK further accused the TVK administration of functioning as a “shadow BJP government” despite coming to power with the support of Congress and other allies.
Responding to the criticism, Backward Classes Welfare Minister V. Sampath Kumar took moral responsibility for the omissions.
He acknowledged the lapse and assured that a corrected and revised version of the policy note would be published.
Thirumavalavan also criticised the decision to downgrade the security cover provided to former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Terming the move inappropriate, he urged the government to restore the security arrangements previously extended to the DMK leader.