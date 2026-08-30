VCK questions omission of Periyar, Ambedkar from Tamil Nadu government policy note

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirappalli airport, Thirumavalavan said the omission has raised serious questions and called upon the officials and ministers concerned to provide a proper explanation.

He said the government must investigate how the lapse occurred and take steps to ensure that such mistakes are not repeated in future policy documents.

The VCK leader also stressed that the Tamil Nadu government had several responsibilities towards Dalits, including strengthening measures to protect them and considering special legislation for their welfare and safety.