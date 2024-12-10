VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan wishes Vijay on his political entry

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday wished actor-turned-politician TVK Chief Vijay on his political entry.

According to Maalaimalar reports, Thiruma replied to the media stating that, "I don't know anything yet about alliance with Vijay in future."

Earlier, at a book launch event in the city, Vijay said "Thol Thirumavalavan was under pressure from his ally, the ruling DMK, would exit"

Denying Vijay's comment on pressure from alliance leader DMK, Thirumavalavan said VCK would continue in the INDIA bloc and contest the 2026 Assembly polls as part of the coalition led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu.