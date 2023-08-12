VCK, PMK, MDMK decry Nanguneri caste-based attack

CHENNAI: As an attack on a dalit student and his sister by his classmates in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district shocked the state, VCK, PMK and MDMK have urged the government to take action against the perpetrators and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

In his statement, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan opined that groups that instill caste discrimination among the children are the main reason for such an attack.

"Hate politics in the name of caste pride and religious pride against Dalits and religious minorities are also the reasons. Sangh Pariwars that act as fountainheads of caste, religion and racial bigotry are steadfast in sharpening such discrimination, " he said.

He added fringe groups are encouraging wrist bands, pasting caste symbols in bicycles and vehicles to create division. "The government should monitor such actions and safeguard students. Government should look into whether teachers or other staff are behind the attack, " he urged.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said that schools should be places of light that remove all kinds of darkness from mind. "It is unacceptable that casteism is rife in schools. Casteism in schools nullifies the intention of education, " he said.

He added that school syllabus and curriculum should be designed in a way to prevent students from getting spoiled. While the law takes its course, the government should ensure such incidents occur in any part by making schools a place of harmony.

Apart from expressing condolences to the victims' grandfather who died of shock, Anbumani wanted the children to recover soon.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko expressed disappointment that students are forced by discrimination to commit such an attack. "Concerned district education departments should carefully monitor students who are under the influence of casteism and take measures to reform them, " he urged.

He added that the promise made by state education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to bear all educational expenses of the victims provides comfort.