VCK pitches Thirumavalavan for Tiruchy East bypoll, Deputy CM post

SALEM: The Omalur district unit of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has passed a special resolution appealing to party president Thol Thirumavalavan to contest the proposed Tiruchy East Assembly by-election and urging the TVK government to make him Deputy Chief Minister if elected.
The resolution stated that Thirumavalavan’s elevation as Deputy Chief Minister would ensure greater political representation for the underprivileged and marginalised sections of society.
It was adopted at a special district executive committee meeting convened to discuss preparations for the Tamil National Awakening Conference, scheduled for August 17 to mark Thirumavalavan’s birthday.
The meeting also resolved to mobilise district cadre in more than 100 vehicles to participate in the conference and contribute Rs 10 lakh towards the event.
The meeting was chaired by Omalur district secretary Samurai Guru Arumugam. State election committee secretary Navarasan and others took part in the meeting.