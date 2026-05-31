VCK panel lauds Thirumavalavan for backing TVK, hails CM Vijay for inducting 8 Dalit minister

The committee also passed a resolution expressing appreciation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for appointing eight Dalit ministers to key portfolios in the State Cabinet.

The resolutions were adopted at the district executive committee meeting held at a private marriage hall near Singaperumal Koil on Saturday.

The meeting, held under the direction of Thirumavalavan, was chaired by district secretary Kethu alias Thennavan. VCK headquarters secretary Thagadur Tamizhchelvan attended as a special invitee and addressed party functionaries.