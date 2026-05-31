VCK panel lauds Thirumavalavan for backing TVK, hails CM Vijay for inducting 8 Dalit minister

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu district executive committee of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) passed a resolution congratulating party president Thol Thirumavalavan for extending support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government despite the party not securing a majority on its own.
The committee also passed a resolution expressing appreciation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for appointing eight Dalit ministers to key portfolios in the State Cabinet.
The resolutions were adopted at the district executive committee meeting held at a private marriage hall near Singaperumal Koil on Saturday.
The meeting, held under the direction of Thirumavalavan, was chaired by district secretary Kethu alias Thennavan. VCK headquarters secretary Thagadur Tamizhchelvan attended as a special invitee and addressed party functionaries.
Another resolution urged party functionaries from the district to participate in large numbers in the VCK awards function and conference scheduled to be held in Chennai on June 14.
The meeting further resolved to intensify publicity efforts for the conference through wall posters, banners and grassroots mobilisation, with a target of bringing more than 5,000 participants from the district.
The district executive committee also urged the Tamil Nadu government to install a 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the State, similar to those established in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.