VCK men hurled petrol bombs at PMK cadres, set them on fire in Ranipet village, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss has alleged that members of the VCK were involved in a grievous petrol bomb attack on PMK cadres in Thirumalpur village in Nemili block on January 16, as per a Thanthi TV report. However, VCK founder Thirumavalavan has denied the accusation, accusing Ramadoss of creating deliberate social unrest.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that four PMK cadre from Nelvoy village including Tamilarasan, Sankar, and Vijayaganapathi were conversing at a playground in Thirumalpur when six individuals associated with the VCK, identified as Prem, Manikandan, Gopi, and Venkatesan from Thirumalpur, and Satish Kumar and Dasarathan from Keezhvenpakkam, arrived at the scene and verbally abused the PMK members using casteist slurs.

The PMK founder further alleged that the VCK men threatened to douse the PMK cadres with petrol and set them on fire if they did not leave the spot immediately. After a short while, they left and returned with petrol bombs and hurled them at the PMK members. As the petrol fell on Tamilarasan and Vijayaganapathi, they tried to flee but the attackers managed to surrounded the duo and set them on fire.

Both victims who suffered severe burns are being treated at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai and remain in critical condition, Ramadoss said.

Two of the suspects, including Prem, have been arrested while others remain at large, he said, urging the police to immediately arrest all six individuals involved in the petrol bomb attack.

The senior PMK leader went on to accuse the VCK members of being driven by caste hatred and unchecked drug usage, which, he alleged, has led to repeated acts of violence. He also claimed that similar incidents involving VCK members had occurred in the past, including looting of property in Nelvoy village.

Further, Ramadoss claimed that the rise in ganja trade in Ranipet district was a major contributor to frequent incidents of violence.

Thiruma denies VCK cadre role in petrol bomb attack

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday categorically stated that his party was not involved in the petrol bomb attack on PMK men in Thirumalpur.

Alleging that Ramadoss was attempting to create social unrest by linking the VCK with the incident, Thirumavalavan in a statement shared in his X (formerly Twitter) account said, "The violence in Nelvoy village has no connection to Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. It is shocking that the founder and leader of PMK (Pattali Makkal Katchi) is attempting to create social unrest in northern districts by linking this incident to VCK."

The Chidambaram MP then urged the public to not believe the rumours being spread by the PMK against the VCK.