VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan strongly condemns terror attack in Pahalgam

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan stated that the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indians and left several others seriously injured, has exposed a grave failure of intelligence. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility and resign immediately.

“The terror attack is shocking and it should be eliminated,” Thiruma told journalists at Chennai Airport.

Taking a potshot at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the centre for the Pahalgam terror attack, the VCK leader said it is the consequence of flawed policies, which particularly those concerning Jammu and Kashmir, implemented by the BJP government at the Centre. This attack clearly illustrates a complete breakdown in intelligence.

The BJP had repeatedly assured the public that terrorism would be eradicated following the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. They not only revoked it but also claimed that Kashmir was now safe for tourists, said the Chidambaram MP. “Those who believed the Centre’s assurances and travelled to Kashmir have now lost their lives. Hence, Union Minister Amit Shah should take full responsibility for the incident and step down immediately,” he added.

