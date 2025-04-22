Pahalgam attack: Terrorism has no place in our nation, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the terror attack am deeply shocked and in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am deeply saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism has no place in our nation and such despicable acts against civilians are utterly condemnable," said Palaniswami in his post on X platform.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Palaniswami said, "I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."