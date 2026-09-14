VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan slams abusive DMK leaders, urges Stalin to act

“I advise DMK president MK Stalin that this would not merely work against the TVK but would create a negative perception of the DMK among the people. He should openly condemn this trend and do so in a manner visible to the public,” said Thirumavalavan while addressing reporters after participating in a memorial event for Malaichamy at Avaniyapuram in Madurai.

Thirumavalavan said it was concerning that the DMK, a movement shaped by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, was now witnessing its leaders using indecent and abusive language against political opponents.

Recalling the past, he said that even when political leaders criticised the DMK, Kalaignar’s political approach was to wish them well and he never resorted to insulting or abusing his political opponents.