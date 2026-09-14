VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan slams abusive DMK leaders, urges Stalin to act

MADURAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday criticised DMK functionaries, including party MP A Raja, for using abusive language against TN Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Law Minister CT Nirmal Kumar during a recent party protest.
“I advise DMK president MK Stalin that this would not merely work against the TVK but would create a negative perception of the DMK among the people. He should openly condemn this trend and do so in a manner visible to the public,” said Thirumavalavan while addressing reporters after participating in a memorial event for Malaichamy at Avaniyapuram in Madurai.
Thirumavalavan said it was concerning that the DMK, a movement shaped by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, was now witnessing its leaders using indecent and abusive language against political opponents.
Recalling the past, he said that even when political leaders criticised the DMK, Kalaignar’s political approach was to wish them well and he never resorted to insulting or abusing his political opponents.
When Kalaignar’s government was criticised as a 'third-rate government', he responded that it should correct itself and described it as a 'fourth-rate government' run by Shudras.
During Anna’s time, Congress workers had made extremely offensive remarks concerning his mother. Anna responded by saying that a light should be shone on such people and that the public should be allowed to see and understand their character, Thirumavalavan pointed out.
Asked about the VCK’s stand on the by-elections announced in the State, he said the VCK, as part of the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, would campaign for and support the candidates fielded by the TVK.
On the Left parties contesting, he said their decision was their political right and freedom. “Even though they are contesting independently, they have made it clear that their support for the continuation of the TVK government would remain,” he said, adding that the Left parties contesting independently should therefore not be seen as taking a stand against the TVK.
Thirumavalavan urged the government to seek people’s views before reclassifying agricultural land and avoid such moves if they went against public sentiment. He also urged the government to reconsider its plan to acquire 20 acres for constructing the Secretariat, respecting the concerns of fisherfolk and other residents in the area.
Thirumavalavan also urged the State government to accept and implement the Gokul Das Commission’s recommendations on the Kallakurichi hooch deaths and take steps towards phased prohibition.
On the demand to conduct the consecration ceremony at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil, he said the temple was a symbol of Tamil identity.
“Who is preventing the consecration ceremony from being conducted in Tamil? What is the obstacle? The government should issue an order and implement it,” he urged.