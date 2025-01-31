VCK leader Thiruma extends wishes to Aadhav Arjuna over joining Vijay's TVK

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan extended his best wishes to Aadhav Arjuna for his new role in actor Vijay’s Tamiliga Vettri Kazhagam.

“I heard from news reports that he is going to join actor Vijay’s party and take up the role of political strategist. I wish him all the best,” Thirumavalavan said in response to questions regarding the former deputy general secretary of VCK, Aadhav Arjuna, who is set to join TVK on February 2.

Aadhav Arjuna is expected to oversee the party’s electoral strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Arjuna quit the VCK on December 15, six days after the party leadership suspended him for a period of six months for acting against the interest of the party and passing remarks on ally DMK and its leaders. “Instead of offering an explanation and requesting the party leadership to readmit him, he chose to resign and announced it publicly,” Thiruma added.

It all started after Aadhav Arjuna organised a book launch event with TVK founder Vijay releasing it. Thirumavalavan was supposed to take part in the event which turned controversial after Vijay’s attack against VCK’s ally DMK. Now, Arjuna is joining VCK.

Meanwhile, talking on the incident involving youths in a car bearing the DMK flag, who were reportedly chasing women along the ECR two nights ago, the VCK leader stated that the police should act swiftly and take appropriate action against those involved.

However, he clarified that one cannot blame an entire political party if individuals with its flag engage in criminal behaviour, defending ally DMK.