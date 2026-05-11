VCK leader Ravikumar flags concerns over weakening anti-BJP politics in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Although the BJP may have suffered defeat in the electoral arena, the broader political resistance against it may nonetheless begin to diminish, VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar said on Monday, expressing concern over the future trajectory of anti-BJP politics in Tamil Nadu.
In a post on X, he asked whether such a development would serve the interests of Tamil Nadu and what course democratic forces should adopt in the present political situation.
Referring to the recently concluded Assembly elections, Ravikumar said the BJP had secured only one seat, while the AIADMK, which had aligned with the BJP during the elections, was now reportedly facing the possibility of a split. In such a scenario, he said, it had become increasingly clear that the NDA could no longer continue in the same form in which it contested the elections.
He said the Congress party had withdrawn from the DMK alliance and aligned with the TVK without prior consultation or indication. The VCK, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Left parties had extended support for the formation of a TVK-led government, while continuing to maintain that they remained within the DMK alliance, he noted, adding that questions had arisen over the practical sustainability of such a position.
Ravikumar said the playing of “Vande Mataram” during the swearing-in ceremony might have been inadvertent. However, he said it also carried a symbolic indication that the present government might not continue the uncompromising anti-BJP stance maintained by the previous DMK regime.
He further said the political course adopted by the Congress party, particularly by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had caused resentment among DMK cadres and could lead to a gradual softening of the DMK’s opposition to the BJP.
A government functioning with a fragile majority might also prefer to avoid direct confrontation with the Union government, he said, adding that such circumstances could weaken anti-BJP sentiment within the DMK camp itself.
Stating that opposition to the BJP could diminish despite the party’s electoral setback, Ravikumar said the implications of such a political shift required serious reflection.