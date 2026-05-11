VCK leader Ravikumar flags concerns over weakening anti-BJP politics in Tamil Nadu

In a post on X, he asked whether such a development would serve the interests of Tamil Nadu and what course democratic forces should adopt in the present political situation.

Referring to the recently concluded Assembly elections, Ravikumar said the BJP had secured only one seat, while the AIADMK, which had aligned with the BJP during the elections, was now reportedly facing the possibility of a split. In such a scenario, he said, it had become increasingly clear that the NDA could no longer continue in the same form in which it contested the elections.