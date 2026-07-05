VCK honours academics, activists and public figures with annual awards

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan presented the party's annual VCK Awards 2026 to eminent personalities from diverse fields at a function held at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai on Sunday (July 5).
Former Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University K Sokkalingam was conferred the Ambedkar Sudar Award.
Human rights activist Henri Tiphagne received the Periyar Oli Award, while CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian was presented the Marx Maamani Award.
The Kamarajar Kathir Award was presented to Bala Prajapathi Adigalar of Samithoppu. Social activist Ruth Manorama received the Ayothidhasar Aadhavan Award, and Mohammed Munir, State Deputy President of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Jamaath (INTJ), was honoured with the Quaid-e-Millath Pirai Award.
Tamil scholar Po Velsamy of Namakkal was conferred the Semmozhi Nyayiru Award.