VCK holds seat-sharing talks with DMK, seeks dignified share in TN, Puducherry

Expressing the party’s ambition to contest in alliance with the DMK in Puducherry too, he said the three-member committee under him held parleys with the DMK committee under its treasurer T R Baalu and submitted a “wish-list”.

“The talks between the two parties have been smooth and cordial. We sought due recognition for our party based on our strength. We asked for a general constituency and two reserved constituencies in Puducherry,” Thirumavalavan told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters, after the initial talks.

He, however, did not wish to reveal the number of seats his party demanded in Tamil Nadu at this juncture and added that a “wish-list” has been submitted.

“We need a dignified share based on our strength. And they agreed to consider and get back to us,” the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader said.

Replying to a question, he said the VCK did not seek a Rajya Sabha seat or a share in power.

“We want the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to win by defeating the right-wing forces. So, the number (of seats) will not matter, but DMK's victory sure does,” he said.