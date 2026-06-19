VCK has grown into indispensable political force in TN: Thirumavalavan

MADURAI: Asserting that the VCK has grown into an indispensable political force in Tamil Nadu, party president Thol Thirumavalavan claimed forming a state government is no longer possible without the party's support.

Addressing a gathering after paying tributes at the memorial of slain Dalit leader and former VCK Madurai district organiser Maaveeran Mudakathan Pandian, Thirumavalavan said his party's current political standing was comparable to that of major state players like the DMK and the AIADMK.

"Even if attempts are made to isolate or sideline us, I have often declared on stage that we are the centre. That became a reality during the recent assembly elections. A situation has emerged where a government cannot be formed without the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal," he claimed.

Recalling the party's early struggles against dominant casteist forces, Thirumavalavan paid homage to Pandian, who was ambushed and murdered by "caste fanatics" for his active grassroots work. He noted that the killing took place during his tenure as the Mangalur MLA.

The VCK chief recounted that the party's subsequent call for a state-wide bandh to protest the murder led to his arrest, along with numerous cadres, under the orders of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

"We were imprisoned for four days. Later, she withdrew the charges and released everyone without a case. It was the first such instance in political history where a complete shutdown protest and subsequent arrests were followed by a total withdrawal of cases," he said.

Thirumavalavan announced an awards ceremony scheduled in Chennai on July 5.

His birthday on August 17, traditionally observed by cadres as 'Tamil Uprising Day', will be organised as a 'Tamil National Uprising Conference' this year, he said, adding that he would embark on a state-wide zonal tour following the conference to meet party workers.