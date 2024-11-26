VCK functionary electrocuted, cadres block vehicle movement

TIRUCHY: A Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary was electrocuted after he touched an electric pole maintained by the Highways Department late Sunday.

The party cadre staged a roadblock protest condemning the department and demanded compensation to the kin of the deceased in Tiruchy on Monday.

It is said that while Dinesh (31), VCK ward secretary attempted to cross the Tiruchy-Thanjavur National Highway on Sunday late hours, he accidentally touched the electric pole on the centre median and was electrocuted.

Since the poor maintenance of electric lines by the Highways Department consumed a life, the VCK members who assembled on the spot, staged a protest demanding action against the lethargic officials. They also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased.

The protest continued till Monday and the cadres who converged in front of the Thuvakudi GH and staged a protest. They also blocked the traffic movement in Thuvakudi on the Tiruchy-Thanjavur national highway and refused to accept the body.

After Revenue officials assured compensation and action against the highway officials, the party members dispersed from the spot.

In the evening, the body of Dinesh was handed over to his family. Party members paid tribute and the funeral was held in the evening.