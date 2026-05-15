VCK flags infra gaps as honour killing panel remains defunct

The DMK regime under MK Stalin last year appointed a three-member high-level commission, headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice KN Basha, to formulate a comprehensive strategy to eradicate honour killings in the State.

Despite months having passed, the Commission has yet to function effectively due to a lack of basic infrastructure. "Though it was constituted in October 2025, it got a separate office only after four months. The office is now functioning from Thalamuthu-Natarajan Maaligai in Egmore. But the Commission has not commenced its work because the communication infrastructure is yet to be provided," a source in the Home Department said.