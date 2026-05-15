VCK flags infra gaps as honour killing panel remains defunct

CHENNAI: The Commission constituted to recommend measures to prevent honour killings in the State is struggling to secure basic infrastructure, such as computers, internet connectivity, and landline phones, to receive petitions and recommendations from affected people.
The DMK regime under MK Stalin last year appointed a three-member high-level commission, headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice KN Basha, to formulate a comprehensive strategy to eradicate honour killings in the State.
Despite months having passed, the Commission has yet to function effectively due to a lack of basic infrastructure. "Though it was constituted in October 2025, it got a separate office only after four months. The office is now functioning from Thalamuthu-Natarajan Maaligai in Egmore. But the Commission has not commenced its work because the communication infrastructure is yet to be provided," a source in the Home Department said.
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a key supporting party of the TVK government, raised the issue in the Assembly and urged the government to extend necessary support to the Commission and obtain its report at the earliest to facilitate policy decisions.
As per the government order, the Commission is expected to receive views and inputs from political parties, people affected by honour killings and members of NGOs working towards the eradication of the caste system. However, the Commission is yet to even publicise its office location and contact details.
"The work can begin only after the Commission gets basic facilities. Otherwise, it will remain ineffective," a Secretariat official said.