VCK-DMK's talks of prohibition a well-executed drama, says L Murugan

CHENNAI: Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Tuesday said that all the talk about alcohol prohibition is a well-executed drama by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, referring to the VCK's anti-liquor conference, scheduled to be held on October 2 in Kallakurichi.

According to Daily Thanthi, L Murugan was speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, "To cleverly hide the failure of the US trip to woo investors and to avoid answering any questions about it, CM Stalin has joined hands with Thirumavalavan to pull off this drama about prohibition."

Thirumavalavan is taking a cue from the chief minister and using prohibition to misdirect the members of the public, he added, emphasising that prohibition should definitely be implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, criticising actor turned politician Vijay, L Murugan said that Vijay, who did not bother to wish the public for Vinayaga Chaturthi may not be an unbiased politician after all.