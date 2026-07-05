VCK demands separate law against honor killings, slams TN Governor for running 'parallel government'

CHENNAI: The VCK on Sunday (July 5) reiterated its demand for a separate law to curb honor killings in Tamil Nadu, saying legislative efforts are underway and positive developments would emerge soon.
The party also criticised Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing him of "attempting to run a parallel government" in violation of the Constitution.
Speaking to the reporters, Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu said the VCK maintained a firm stand that honor killings must be completely eradicated and such heinous crimes should never be tolerated or encouraged.
"During my very first speech in the legislative Assembly, I explicitly demanded a dedicated, separate law to prevent honor killings. The VCK has spearheaded numerous protests in the past against this menace."
"You will soon see a dedicated law enacted against honor killings, and when that happens, you will be the ones praising the effort," he added.
Responding to a question on allegations that the TN governor appeared to be acting on a pre-planned agenda, attempting to run a parallel administration against a democratically elected government, the minister replied that such actions are entirely contrary to the constitutional principles.
"A governor must respect the democratically elected Cabinet and the Chief Minister. Instead, he is acting against constitutional norms by attempting to run a parallel government and asking the public to submit petitions directly to him."
The remarks come amid criticism from various political parties after the governor's recent review meeting with senior district officials in Madurai and his appeal to the citizens to submit their grievances at the Lok Bhavan.