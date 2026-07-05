VCK demands separate law against honor killings, slams TN Governor for running 'parallel government'

The party also criticised Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, accusing him of "attempting to run a parallel government" in violation of the Constitution.

Speaking to the reporters, Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu said the VCK maintained a firm stand that honor killings must be completely eradicated and such heinous crimes should never be tolerated or encouraged.

"During my very first speech in the legislative Assembly, I explicitly demanded a dedicated, separate law to prevent honor killings. The VCK has spearheaded numerous protests in the past against this menace."