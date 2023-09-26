Begin typing your search...

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan admitted to hospital due to fever

According to the reports, the doctors have advised him to avail treatment in the hospital for two days.

26 Sep 2023
CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan was admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani due to fever, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

VCK party officials have been requested not to come to Chennai and meet him until September 30.

Online Desk

