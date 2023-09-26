VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan admitted to hospital due to fever

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan was admitted to a private hospital in Vadapalani due to fever, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the reports, the doctors have advised him to avail treatment in the hospital for two days.

VCK party officials have been requested not to come to Chennai and meet him until September 30.